Ram Charan's wife Upasana happily throws confetti at a theatre screen while watching 'RRR'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 27 (ANI): Ram Charan not only enthralled fans with his performance in his latest release 'RRR', but also left his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela impressed.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet, in which Upasna is seen cheering for Ram while watching the film in a theatre. She also took a fistful of confetti and threw it at the screen.





Upasna also shared the particular video on her Instagram handle.

For the unversed, 'RRR' is SS Rajamouli's directorial. It also features Jr NTR in the lead role. It has earned Rs 257 crore worldwide on day one of its release on Friday.

Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have played cameos in the magnum opus. (ANI)

