Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela shares a glimpse of their 10th wedding anniversary celebration

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with close friends on June 14. Ram Charan's wife Upasana treated her fans to a glimpse of the celebrations on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Reels on Saturday, Upasana dropped a video where Upasana and Ram Charan can be seen enjoying a good time with their close friends.

There are many pictures in the video where she is taking a walk on a road, posing with her friends with a rock in their hands. It also showed Ram is playing with a dog and later walking it as a group of people followed him.

Ram and Upasana were also seen sharing a laugh, posing for pictures and taking a walk as they held hands. Upasana was also seen celebrating the bash with firecrackers and also gave a glimpse of their customised menu.

In one of the photos, Ram was seen holding a mic near his better half as she smiled.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce7_p1nBlQf/

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Moments, lessons & relationships to be cherished forever. While We were celebrating 10 years of togetherness, the most traumatic news of loosing an extremely dear friend hit us. We were truly fortunate to be surrounded by warm & caring well-wishers to help us cope. Privileged to have so many safe spaces. Thank you for making our anniversary so special. grateful & thankful. Lots of love.

@alwaysramcharan @mehasppatel @sharvil13 @smireddy_14 @sarin_katta @diabhupal @krishnarbhupal @sudhareddy.official @sudha_r @swathi.fineart

#ur10

As soon as she shared the post, netizens bombarded the comment sections with their lovely comments.

A fan wrote, "U r Super cute beside charan sir madam. I'm huge fan off charan sir please reply to my comment."

Another fan commented, "Beautiful couple."

Earlier, Upasana shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle where the lovebirds make for one royal couple to make their day more special.

Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, after dating for several years. (ANI)