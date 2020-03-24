Ram Gopal Varma's pays his respect to doctors tirelessly treating COVID-19 patients

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Film director Ram Gopal Varma on Tuesday paid his regards to the doctors, who are working tirelessly for treating patients suffering from COVID-19.

Varma tweeted pictures of medical practitioners, who developed rashes and marks on their faces due to wearing surgical masks for a very long time. The pictures of these doctors are currently doing rounds on the internet.



"Heart goes out to the doctors who developed rashes due to continuously wearing surgical masks and goggles," tweeted Varma.

With the novel coronavirus affecting several parts of the world with Europe being the worst hit by it, doctors, nurses and other para-medical staff are working round the clock to treat the patients without even having a defined formula, vaccine or medicine to treat it.

According to the latest data by the World Health Organisation (WHO) COVID-19 has globally claimed over 14,652 live and 3,34,981people have been tested positive for the virus. (ANI)

