Rami Malek enjoys spending time with Lucy Boynton at a party

Washington D.C.[USA], July 18 (ANI): Actor Rami Malek was spotted having a great time with his girlfriend Lucy Boynton's at the New York hosted for her upcoming Netflix show 'The Politician'.

According to an onlooker, "They were a really cute couple. They were sitting close and holding hands -- you could tell they really enjoy being around one another."

According to Page Six, there are plenty of singing behind the scenes of the Ryan Murphy series 'The Politician,' which has a cast that includes Ben Platt.

"As someone who is tone-deaf, it was really excluding when everyone would sing everything at each other," Boynton joked.

"It was like being on the set of 'High School Musical' or 'Glee.' I still tried. Enthusiasm level, 10."

The series follows a high school student's campaign to become student body president and get into Harvard. (ANI)

