Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton make rare red carpet appearance at Venice Film Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): Looks like the much in love pair Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton can't have enough of each other.

The pair made a rare red carpet appearance together and put their romance on display at the MiuMiu photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Volpi on Sunday, reported E! News.

Dressed in a pastel yellow dress that featured billowing sleeves and jewel embellishments, Boynton looked gorgeous in the ensemble. She completed the look with metallic heels and a silver handbag.

Malek too looked handsome in an olive green button-down and navy slacks.

Last month, the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' actor gave a glimpse inside his and Boynton's private relationship during an interview with GQ for its September issue.

The pair met at the sets of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' confirmed their romance after Malek kissed Boyton after winning Best Actor at the 2019 Oscars. (ANI)

