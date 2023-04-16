Rani Mukerjee, Sobhita Dhulipala, Roshni Chopra attend Sabyasachi's store opening event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Prominent Bengali fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee launched a new flagship store at Mumbai's Horniman Circle recently. On this occasion, many prominent names from different walks of life attended the event. Rani Mukerjee, Sobhita Dhulipala and Roshni Chopra marked their presence at their glamorous best.

Sharing the inside detail of the store, the official Instagram page of Sabysachi wrote, "Over a 100 chandeliers, 275 carpets, 3,000 books and 150 works of art, created by the Sabyasachi Foundation, are layered between age-old Tanjore paintings, Pichwais, vintage photography, Mughal miniatures, rare bronzes, and lithographs. The four floors are lined with Canton vases, antiquities sourced personally by the man himself, cabinets full of curiosities, leather-bound books, vintage glassware, vitrines, and lampshades -- and among this maximalist curation lives the Sabyasachi bridal collection, the high jewellery collections, menswear, accessories, the inaugural Sabyasachi X Christian Louboutin collaboration, and more."

Rani Mukerjee posed with the man of the moment, who was dressed in a white safari suit. Rani chose a printed white saree and she sported a minimal look.

Unleashing her glamourous avatar from the 'Made in Heaven' series the 'Kurup' actor was seen in a red saree from Sabysachi's collection. She amped up her glamour quotient with a halter neck blouse and sported silver-hued jewellery. The actor shared her look with a caption, "Wore this gorgeous siren-red saree for the grand opening of Sabyasachi's beautiful flagship in Mumbai last night. What a magnificent space. Inspiration galore!"

Television actor Roshni Chopra shared a strings of pictures from the event. "Alice fell down the rabbit hole into the magical maximal world of @sabyasachiofficial tonight the new mumbai store is surreal, fills your senses and leaves you with a longing to return ! What a night , what a party , what a world. Wore my @toraniofficial tonight & my grandmothers vintage jewel," captioned Roshni.

In one frame, she was seen with veteran actor and chat show host Simi Garewal and in another, she shared the frame with Ram Kapoor and his wife Gautami Kapoor.



Roshni and Ram worked together in a popular Hindi serial 'Kasamh Se'. (ANI)