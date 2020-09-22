Rapper DaBaby sued over Beverly Hills hotel fight

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI): American rapper DaBaby is facing a lawsuit over his Christmas hotel beatdown.

Page Six quoted TMZ as saying that the 28-year-old rapper is facing a lawsuit by Cris Pocasangre for assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress and other charges after their December 2019 confrontation.

Pocasangre alleged in his filing that he was working at a Marriott near Beverly Hills where DaBaby, also happened to be.

He claimed that he asked the 'Suge' rapper for a photo, but he declined. Still, Pocasangre said he managed to snap a selfie anyway, which didn't sit well for DaBaby.

As Page Six reported, DaBaby allegedly asked him to delete the selfie and Pocasangre complied. But, Pocasangre claimed that DaBaby wasn't happy enough and followed him into the hotel and assaulted him.



The altercation was recorded by security cameras.

DaBaby said at the time that he attacked Pocasangre in self-defence; however, this is hardly DaBaby's first altercation.

In March, the 'VIBEZ' rapper apologised for hitting a woman inside a nightclub, and he was arrested on battery charges in January after arguing with a music promoter overpayment for a performance.

In January, Page Six reported that the promoter was planning to sue DaBaby.

A representative for DaBaby did not immediately get back to the outlet. (ANI)

