Rapper Travis Scott opens up about fatherhood and love for Kylie Jenner

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 31 (ANI): Travis Scott, three months after his split with the reality TV-star Kylie Jenner, got vocal about how he will always love her and also shared his experience of being a father.

According to People magazine, in his recent interview with XXL magazine, the rapper expressed his adoration for his ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Scott said, "I love her mommy and I always will."

The rapper further mentioned that the hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.

During his interview, Scott opened up about fatherhood and said, "I've been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi. Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be."

Travis further mentioned that Stormi is the best human being and is a best friend to him.

"She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she's thinking. It's so crazy. Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together," he added.

Kylie Jenner also expressed her love for the rapper on social media after his new project 'Jackboys' came as she took a moment to promote the album.

Jenner captioned the post as 'Stormi's dad.' (ANI)



