Rapper Tray Savage dead at 26 after fatal shooting in Chicago

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): Rapper Tray Savage who was shot in Chicago on Friday succumbed to his injuries. He was 26.

According to Fox News, a spokesperson for the Cook County medical examiner's office confirmed that Savage - whose real name is Kentray Young - died on Friday after succumbing to his injuries.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported after the shooting that the 26-year-old emcee and member of rapper Chief Keef's Glo Gang cohort of recording artists was shot in the neck and shoulder after dropping his girlfriend off in a South Side neighbourhood in Chatham around 11 a.m. (local time).

The outlet said, citing police, that Savage continued driving his vehicle after being shot, striking three cars before his car came to a halt. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

As per authorities, witnesses at the scene reported seeing a "white SUV, possibly a Mazda" speeding away from the site of the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation by Area Two detectives and there are reportedly no suspects at this time. (ANI)

