New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Business tycoon Ratan Tata on Thursday posted a picture of himself on Instagram that gave a glimpse of what he looked like in his days of youth.
Coming as a "throwback Thursday" post, the snapshot was clicked many years ago while the industrialist was overseas.
The caption of the picture read: "I was going to post this yesterday, but I was then told about "throwbacks" and how they occur on Thursdays. So here is a throwback from my days in LA, not long before I happily returned to India. #throwbackthursday"
The refreshing recap racked up more than 200,000 likes within a span of few hours and attracted positive comments from the followers with many praising the industrialists for his impressive looks.
One Instagram user commented: "Hahaha the caption you're an amazing human being man much love "
While another complimented Tata's subtle sense of humour by saying: "Perfect balance of purpose, vision, and a brilliant sense of humour. You rock Sir" (ANI)
Ratan Tata posts throwback picture from younger days and Instagram loves it!
ANI | Updated: Jan 23, 2020 16:04 IST
