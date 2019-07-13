Ray Diaz, Image courtesy: Twitter
Ray Diaz, Image courtesy: Twitter

Ray Diaz arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 20:58 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Actor and social media star Ray Diaz was arrested on Friday on suspicion of sexual assault after videos posted on social media allegedly showed him berating, threatening and hitting a teenager purported to be his girlfriend.
A series of social media posts alleged physical and sexual abuse by Diaz, an investigation by Los Angeles Police from the Robbery-Homicide Division resulted in the arrest of the actor on suspicion of sexual assault, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
The LAPD tweeted an update to their investigation into Diaz's alleged "physical abuse and sexual relations with a minor," on Friday night, stating that the 33-year-old star has been arrested in San Diego with bail set at USD 500,000.
According to law enforcement, as reported by the outlet, the crime involves the sexual assault of a minor.
The police department opened an investigation this week after a clip surfaced on the teen's Instagram account on July 5. The 17-year-old told police that she began dating the 33-year-old when she was 16, BuzzFeed reported, as cited by Fox News.
After the actor's arrest, LAPD chief Michel Moore thanked the Robbery-Homicide division for pursuing the case "relentlessly."
He also added, "Their work brings a small measure of justice." Moore also thanked the public for their "outpouring of concern regarding the case."
Diaz's acting credits include Hulu series 'East Los High' and recent indie feature, 'Paint It Red'. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 21:05 IST

Hillary Duff opens up about motherhood at young age, calls it "isolating"

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): American actor-singer Hilary Duff opened up about the challenges of being a mother at a young age.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 20:29 IST

Kumail Nanjiani apologises to Conan O'Brien for cancelling last-minute

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani apologised to American TV host Conan O'Brien after the talk show host hilariously called him a "troublesome diva" for cancelling his appearance on 'Conan'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 19:38 IST

R Kelly ordered to be held in jail through weekend

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Singer-songwriter R Kelly made a brief appearance in Chicago federal court on Friday and was ordered to be held in jail at least through the weekend.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:52 IST

Aubrey O'Day calls Donald Trump Jr. her "soulmate"

Washington D.C.[USA], July 13 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Aubrey O'Day openly discussed her rumoured relationship with Donald Trump Jr., calling him her "soulmate."

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:45 IST

HBO supports 'Big Little Lies' director amid report on...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Amidst a report that 'Big Little Lies' director Andrea Arnold has lost the creative control over the series, HBO has issued a statement saying that it is "extremely proud" of Arnold's work, reported Variety.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:27 IST

Billy Joel dedicates song to Bill, Hillary Clinton

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Billy Joel dedicated a song to Bill and Hillary Clinton at his recent concert.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:01 IST

Kartik Aaryan receives warm welcome on sets of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for the shoot of his upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', has been successfully keeping the audience on their toes by sharing back-to-back updates about the movie.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:43 IST

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello romance in San Francisco

Washington D.C.[USA], July 13 (ANI): Sparking romance rumours in San Francisco, pop stars Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted spending quality time with each other.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:41 IST

Parineeti gets a makeover, colours hair for 'The Girl on the...

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): Actor Parineeti Chopra is soon going to step into the shoes of her character from 'Girl on The Train', and to begin with, the actor is looking forward to a change in her hair colour!

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:41 IST

Rapper TI to honour Nipsey Hussle at trap music museum pop-up

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): American rapper Clifford Joseph Harris Jr, popularly known as T.I. will honour late rapper Nipsey Hussle at his trap music museum pop-up this weekend in the parking lot of Delicious Pizza Hollywood.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:36 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to rap for 'Bole Chudiyan'

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): After his stellar acting performances, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is now set to woo the audience with his voice as he turns rapper for his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's directorial debut 'Bole Chudiyan'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:31 IST

Wendy Williams 'Feeling stronger than ever' after taking break...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): American TV host, Wendy Williams is back after an over a month-long summer break

Read More
iocl