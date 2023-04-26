RCB skipper Faf du Plessis bonds with Anushka Sharma, check out post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): While batting superstar Virat Kohli is busy plying his trade for RCB in IPL, and his wife Anushka Sharma has been trying her best to be with him during the tournament.

And, it seems like Anushka has also formed a great bond with Virat's RCB mates, including skipper Faf du Plessis.

On Tuesday, Faf took to Instagram Story and shared a cool picture with Virat and Anushka.

The trio is seen dressed in green.



"Team green," Faf captioned the post.

Virat shared the same image captioning it, "Hahaha what are we called? Anushka Sharma."

Anushka also jumped on the bandwagon and captioned, "Band name - Fresh lime soda."



The post comes after RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Fiery half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, followed by a three-wicket haul from Harshal Patel helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7-run.

Faf's authoritative 62 off 39 and Maxwell's blockbuster 77 off 44 helped RCB post 189/9. Harshal Patel then roared back to form with a crucial spell of 3/32, as he held his nerve in the last over and defended 20 to win the match for RCB.

David Willey and Mohammed Siraj scalped one wicket each.

RCB will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. (ANI)