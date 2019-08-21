Rebel Wilson (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Rebel Wilson joins hands with Amazon to produce 'LOL: Last One Laughing'

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:34 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): American actor and writer Rebel Wilson has signed a contract to host and executive produce the first Australian Amazon Original series, 'LOL: Last One Laughing.'
According to Deadline, the comedy-variety series, produced with Endemol Shine Australia, will feature an ensemble cast of 10 Australian comic actors and stand-up comedians competing with each other to make others laugh. The final comedian left without laughing will win the grand prize of AUD$ 100,000 (roughly $67,000 USD). The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories next year in 2020.
The six-part series will be filmed nonstop to catch all of the action, to select a group of talented comedians who bring various styles to the table including stand-up, character, improvisational and physical comedy among others.
Excited over the series, Wilson said, "I'm thrilled to be joining the Prime Video family of creators and talent. "I've already had the chance to work with Alexa -- she's great -- and on Audible, so working with Prime Video seemed like an obvious choice. I can't wait to see what these talented Australian comedians come up with and how far they'll go to take home the prize."
The format of the laughing show follows the successful Amazon Original series from Japan, 'Hitoshi Matsumoto Presents Documental,' produced by and starring comedian Hitoshi Matsumoto who leads 10 comedians betting their own money in an anything-goes "battle of laughter behind closed doors." (ANI)

