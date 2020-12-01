Remembering her hit TV show, minister Smriti Irani introduces her 'Don't Angry Me Look'

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Union Minister of Textiles and former actor Smriti Irani on Tuesday introduced her "Don't Angry Me Look," to her Instagram followers as she shared a "then vs now" picture of herself.

The Amethi MP, who is one of the most active lawmakers on social media, hopped on to the photo-sharing platform and shared a collage of two of her pictures.

Although the two pictures belonged to two different time zones, one from a recent parliament session and the other from her childhood, both showed the look that depicted her being on the verge of getting angry.

While Irani's "then" picture was a monochrome still from her childhood featuring her in a furious mood wearing a frown, her "now" picture was clicked in the middle of a serious parliamentary session and hence, the lawmaker is seen sporting an intense look.

Giving the collage a quirky take, the minister penned down a short caption, which had a reference from the much-loved title track of her super hit television show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

"#taazatuesdays ke shubh avsar par introducing #the Don't Angry Me Look .... rishton ke roop bhale hi badal jaye... haav bhaav nahi badalte #flashback," the BJP MP wrote.

The post with the humourous caption prompted several comments from Instagram users, including celebrities and former co-actors Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi who had worked with the actor-turned-politician in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. (ANI)