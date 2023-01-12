Rendezvous with Simi Garewal is back! But, there's a 'Bigg Boss' twist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Former actress Simi Garewal, who is best known for hosting 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal', recently returned to TV after 16 years and that too with 'Bigg Boss 16'.

In today's episode, viewers will not only witness the entry of family members of the housemates but also a special guest who is known for inspiring candor on her celebrity talk show.

Simi Garewal will be hosting a unique talk show. She poses some interesting questions to contestants. She asks Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare what they will choose between love and success. The suspense escalates when Simi asks Shalin Bhanot to choose between Tina Datta and a plate of chicken. It seems that Shalin has a change of heart because he declares that he will choose anything but Tina. A clever repartee comes from Simi who quips, "Don't be hard on her."

In tonight's episode, the first family member to step inside the house after the freeze announcement is contestant Soundarya Sharma's mother, Usha Sharma, who hugs her frozen daughter. Soundarya's mother happily declares that she watches everyone in the show every day and she's very proud that she's known as Soundarya's mother. After watching her daughter play the game for 100 days, it will be interesting to see what advice she gives her to come out stronger than the other contestants.



Just like every mother who graced this season, Soundarya's mother brought light into the house and that's when Sumbul Touqeer Khan's uncle, Iqbal Khan entered the house. His entry is well timed when Sumbul, in a unique garb, is playing a game in the garden area. Sumbul's reaction to his entry leaves him confused about whether she's crying or laughing. He reminds her that the cry-baby version of Sumbul doesn't exist anymore and offers her chicken cooked by her father.

Sumbul breaks down at the mention of her father. To cheer her up, her uncle sings 'Chehra Hain Ya Chaand Khila Hain' dedicating it to her. Sumbul's journey has been a rollercoaster ride and it remains to be seen what her uncle has to say about it in this episode.

Following the entry of Sumbul's uncle, the housemates expect Sreejita De's fiance Michael Blohm-Pape, who is deemed as the 'daamaad of the house' to make an appearance on the show. The contestants begin preparing for his griha pravesh with a vessel of water placed at the entrance for him to kick and make a solemn entrance into the house.

Archana Gautam rushes to replace the water vessel with rice, 'Bigg Boss' commands freeze. Michael enters beaming, kicks the water vessel and hugs a frozen Sreejita. While everyone is released, Sreejita remains frozen until Michael greets all the contestants. When 'Bigg Boss' finally releases her, she jumps with joy and hops on her fiance making everyone smile and blush.

'Bigg Boss 16' premiered on Colors TV on October 1. Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Gautam Vig, Shiv Thakare, Ankit Gupta, Nimrit Kaur and Priyanka Choudhary are also a part of the ongoing season. (ANI)

