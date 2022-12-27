"Respect our privacy," appeal Sheezan's sisters, say "both families are victim"

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Sisters of actor Sheezan Khan, the accused in Tunisha Sharma's death case, have appealed for "respecting their family's privacy" after Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide following the death of his 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' co-actor whom he had recently broken up with.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz wrote, "As much as everyone is eager to know the 'other side of the story', we are equally curious to know, but for time being we'd like for you to allow us privacy in this grave situation. Both families are victims at this point. Let the right time come and we will address the matter for sure. But this is not the right time. A death is a painful situation everyone needs to honour the privacy of the affected Families and give them the space to mourn and carry on with the funeral first."

"It is such an unfortunate state that we lost a precious soul and another is arrested. Accusations have been leveled against Sheezan and the police are investigating the case. Let police take the call. I am confident that an innocent guy has been framed without an application of mind. This situation has been overwhelming for the family members and we'd like to take this time to co-operate with the police and let the truth come out," it continued.

Expressing faith in the judiciary system, they added, "We have complete faith in the Indian judiciary system and hope the truth shall triumph. Also, please do not take our silence for weakness; We will speak soon when the time is right. But for now, allow and respect our privacy."

Tunisha's body was found hanging in the washroom on the set of a television serial on December 24. Her last rites will be held on Tuesday at around 3 pm at the Mira Road crematorium in Mumbai.

The deceased actor's mother has claimed that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha. On the basis of the statement of Tunisha's mother, an FIR was registered and the actor was arrested.

On Sunday, a court in Vasai, Maharashtra, sent Sheezan to police custody for four days.

Police sources have said that the "mobile phones of both Tunisha and Sheezan have been sent to the forensic lab so that the calls and chats between the two can be retrieved to understand what happened between the duo and what drove Tunisha to death after 15 days of their breakup." (ANI)