'Riverdale' actor Camila Mendes confirms relationship with Grayson Vaughan

Washington [US], September 4 (ANI): Actor Camila Mendes, known for her role in the hit show 'Riverdale' has confirmed her relationship with Grayson Vaughan.

She made her relationship status official on Instagram on Thursday (local time) by posting a picture with Vaughan - a picture of the two, embracing in front of a private jet.

"That long-distance kind of love," Mendes captioned the post tagging her beau's Instagram account.



The 26-year-old actor's comment section was quickly flooded with messages as her fans congratulated her.

According to People magazine, prior to Vaughan, Mendes was previously linked to 'Riverdale' costar Charles Melton.

They dated for more than a year before reports surfaced in December that they were taking a break in their relationship, cited the magazine.

The actor starred as Veronica Lodge on The CW show, and Melton played Reggie Mantle in the series. (ANI)

