Luke Perry
Luke Perry

'Riverdale' cast honours Luke Perry as they kick-start production of season 4

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 19:44 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Gone but never forgotten! Late actor Luke Perry received a sweet tribute from his co-stars of American drama series 'Riverdale'.
The show's team started the production of season four and remembered their late co-star. Actor Madchen Amick, who stars as Alice Cooper in the fantasy series, took to her Instagram account to post a photo with the cast at a table read for the season four.
"There was nothing but love, memories and mourning for our beloved Luke as we honour him in our first episode back #wemissyouluke #inmemoriam #riverdale #S4 #tableread," she wrote alongside the picture remembering the late actor.

Luke's son Jake Perry commented on the post with a heart emoji and actor Christine Elise wrote that the cast of BH90210 was "living the same sadness" as they reboot the show, without the actor, who died in March at age 52 after suffering a stroke.
Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who developed 'Riverdale' for TV, shared on Twitter last month that the season 4 premiere will be titled "In Memoriam."
"Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we'll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honour Luke and Fred," he wrote, referring to Luke's character on the show, Fred Andrews.
Aguirre-Sacasa previously discussed the reason he and the other writers didn't want to address Luke's onscreen absence until the upcoming season.
"When Luke passed, it was such a shock, and it was devastating and we kind of have to deal with the emotion of that, and then you have to figure out everything that comes next," he told E! News in May.
"We didn't know how we wanted to deal with it. You know, you're just reacting. So, we thought rather than do it quickly or do it wrong, let's take our time, let's figure it out, and let's deal with it at the beginning of season 4," he added.
A premiere date for 'Riverdale' season 4 has not been announced.
Perry passed away on March 4, this year after he suffered a major stroke a few weeks ahead of his death. The actor was 52.
Perry was hospitalised the same day Fox announced a six-episode revival of the show, featuring returning cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling. Perry had not been announced to return.
The legendary actor will be last seen in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. The film will hit the screens on July 26 this year. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 21:31 IST

Queen Elizabeth will hand over powers to Prince Charles in two years

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Queen Elizabeth is all set to "give up her powers" to Prince Charles when she turns 95 in two years, a royal expert claimed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:58 IST

Makeup artist Joyce Bonelli attends Kanye West's Sunday service...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Makeup artist Joyce Bonelli who parted ways with the Kardashian family a year back has reunited with them after she attended Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's most recent Sunday service.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:18 IST

Jordyn Woods wishes Jaden Smith a happy birthday with adorable post!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Supermodel Jordyn Woods wished her 'best friend' Jaden Smith as the actor-rapper turned 21 on Monday, with a heart-warming post.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:03 IST

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates daughter Penelope's birthday in a...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter Penelope Scotland turned seven on Monday and the couple left no stone unturned to organise a big birthday bash to make the occasion more memorable.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 19:06 IST

Aditya Roy Kapur cheers for team India in Manchester

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): Aditya Roy Kapur took his love for cricket to the next level when he was seen cheering for team India during the ICC World Cup semi-final match of India against New Zealand on Tuesday at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 18:50 IST

Vanessa Lachey shares picture with Beverly Hills, 90210 husband...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): American actor Vanessa Lachey is really excited for her show Beverly Hills, 90210, as the model-turned-actor shared a happy picture with her reel husband Jason Priestley.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 18:46 IST

Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Joker' not inspired from comics: Todd Phillips

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Bad news for all the comic book fans! If you were thinking that the upcoming film 'Joker' starring Joaquin Phoenix, will be based on the comics, don't wait for it as it's not on the cards.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 18:27 IST

Cameron Boyce's father opens up about his death, says he 'can't...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Disney's star Cameron Boyce father Victor Boyce on Monday opened up about the actor's death.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 18:21 IST

Varun Dhawan cheers for team India with his 'Street Dancer 3D' squad

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): At the time when the entire nation is cheering for team India in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019, as the Indian cricket team takes on New Zealand in the semi-final match of the tournament, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and the squad of his upcoming film 'Street Dance

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 17:46 IST

Stella McCartney launches new collection named after The Beatles...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Ace fashion designer Stella McCartney made a proper usage of the Beatles band musical messages of peace, love and understanding in her latest collection of apparel and accessories for men, women and children.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 17:26 IST

Amul celebrates Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' by giving it...

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Article 15' has won a million hearts owing to its powerful storyline, direction and brilliant performances by the actors of the film. The movie struck the right chords with the audience by pointing out the caste discrimination that s

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 16:47 IST

Bhumi Pednekar begins filming for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' in Lucknow

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar who jetted off to Lucknow on Sunday has started shooting for next film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.'

Read More
iocl