'Riverdale' cast honours Luke Perry as they kick-start production of season 4

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Gone but never forgotten! Late actor Luke Perry received a sweet tribute from his co-stars of American drama series 'Riverdale'.

The show's team started the production of season four and remembered their late co-star. Actor Madchen Amick, who stars as Alice Cooper in the fantasy series, took to her Instagram account to post a photo with the cast at a table read for the season four.

"There was nothing but love, memories and mourning for our beloved Luke as we honour him in our first episode back #wemissyouluke #inmemoriam #riverdale #S4 #tableread," she wrote alongside the picture remembering the late actor.



Luke's son Jake Perry commented on the post with a heart emoji and actor Christine Elise wrote that the cast of BH90210 was "living the same sadness" as they reboot the show, without the actor, who died in March at age 52 after suffering a stroke.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who developed 'Riverdale' for TV, shared on Twitter last month that the season 4 premiere will be titled "In Memoriam."

"Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we'll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honour Luke and Fred," he wrote, referring to Luke's character on the show, Fred Andrews.

Aguirre-Sacasa previously discussed the reason he and the other writers didn't want to address Luke's onscreen absence until the upcoming season.

"When Luke passed, it was such a shock, and it was devastating and we kind of have to deal with the emotion of that, and then you have to figure out everything that comes next," he told E! News in May.

"We didn't know how we wanted to deal with it. You know, you're just reacting. So, we thought rather than do it quickly or do it wrong, let's take our time, let's figure it out, and let's deal with it at the beginning of season 4," he added.

A premiere date for 'Riverdale' season 4 has not been announced.

Perry passed away on March 4, this year after he suffered a major stroke a few weeks ahead of his death. The actor was 52.

Perry was hospitalised the same day Fox announced a six-episode revival of the show, featuring returning cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling. Perry had not been announced to return.

The legendary actor will be last seen in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. The film will hit the screens on July 26 this year. (ANI)

