'Roadies' 18 set to take off in South Africa this season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): India's longest-running adventure reality show 'Roadies' 18 is all set to jet off to South Africa for a grand journey.

Amidst the discussions on multiple locations like Dubai, Bahrain and Russia, the channel has confirmed the final location as South Africa for this season. The 'Roadies' troop will hit the road and create a pitstop at 10 different locations, exploring their journey in South Africa.

Deborah Polycarp, Head - MTV Content Originals, Viacom18 said, "The very spirit of 'Roadies' lies in adventure and newness. To up the ante this time around as 'Roadies' turns 18, we thought why not rewrite the very definition of adventure for the fans! Making 'Roadies' all the more exciting, this time, we are racing to glory on the roads of South Africa to create some historic moments that will get our adrenaline pumping for years to come."



She further expressed her excitement for all the surprises to come.

"The fans have a lot of surprises to look forward to and we can't wait to unfold them as we go along in this journey. The only thing I would want to tell all the Roadies fans right now is, let the race begin in South Africa," she added.

The shoot for Season 18 on 'Roadies' is expected to start mid-December and will soon air on MTV India. (ANI)

