Robert Downey Jr. thanks 'the Late, Great Stan Lee' while receiving Male Movie Star Trophy at 2019 People's Choice Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 11 (ANI): Robert Downey Jr. thanked the man behind Marvel, late American comic book writer Stan Lee while receiving the trophy for Male Movie Star of 2019 for Avengers: Endgame at the People's Choice Awards.

The 54-year-old actor, who played Iron Man AKA Tony Stark in the Marvel franchise, kept his acceptance speech short but made sure to honour several important figures, reported E!Online.

While delivering his speech, the actor thanked Disney, Marvel and the American directors Russo brothers who cast him in Marvel movies.

He also thanked American comic book writer, Stanley Martin Lieber, the man behind the Marvel Comics saying, "the late great Stan Lee, this is for you, buddy."

Downey Jr. also honoured Kevin Hart, who won The Comedy Act of 2019. This was Hart's first official public appearance since his near-fatal car crash in September. (ANI)

