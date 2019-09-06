Robert Downey Jr (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Robert Downey Jr (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Robert Downey Jr's Instagram hacked

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:38 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American actor Robert Downey Jr's Instagram account was hacked on Friday and the star warned fans to stay alert against anything posted by that account.
The 54-year-old actor, better known as Iron Man, took to the micro-blogging site to request his fans to 'steer-clear' of his Instagram account. "I'm sorry to say my Instagram has been compromised... Please steer clear for the time being until it's sorted. Thank you all. I love you 3000," he wrote on Twitter.

As per the media reports, the Instagram page was filled with ads giving away PlayStation and Amazon gift cards and Tesla Model Xs. Not just this, the hackers also changed the bio-information of the, which featured a form to be filled out for free gifts and prizes.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is reportedly preparing to return as the iconic superhero Iron Man once more. The upcoming launch of the new streaming service Disney+ will allow more Marvel stories to be told. Downey will reprise his role for a new Disney+ spinoff, reported Fox News. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:37 IST

Power-packed trailer of 'Rambo' out now!

New Delhi (India), Sept 6 (ANI): The makers of the highly-anticipated film 'Rambo' starring legend Sylvester Stallone released the trailer of the film on Friday which is sure to give you goosebumps!

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:41 IST

Wendy Williams throws sarcasm at ex-husband Kevin Hunter

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American television host Wendy Williams recently opened up about her divorce from her ex, Kevin Hunter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:33 IST

Ajay Devgn wraps up first schedule of 'Maidaan'

New Delhi (India), Sept 6 (ANI): Ajay Devgn has wrapped up the first shooting schedule of sports drama 'Maidaan' in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:26 IST

Britney Spears fears losing son's custody

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Britney Spears, who was recently angry with her father Jamie for allegedly abusing her 13-year-old son, is now scared of losing his custody to ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:15 IST

Jennifer Aniston receives backlash for dark complexion on mag cover

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Aniston faced backlash for sporting a darker than usual complexion, as she turned cover girl for InStyle's Beauty issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:19 IST

Taylor Swift donates $10,000 for fan's cancer treatment

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American pop-star Taylor Swift recently surprised one of her fans by donating $10,000 for her stage four cancer treatment.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:54 IST

Taylor Swift tops Hot 100 songwriters, Hot 100 producers charts

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): Just a fortnight after dropping her latest album 'Lover', singer Taylor Swift is leading the Billboard Hot 100 songwriters list along with the Hot 100 producers chart.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:37 IST

Rajkumar Rao's father Satyapal Yadav passes away at 60

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Actor Rajkummar Rao's father Satyapal Yadav passed away at the age of 60 on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:32 IST

Its a brand new feeling: says Jennifer Lopez about her role in 'Hustlers'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez who is much more familiar to doing stage shows feels that a lot more was required for her role as a stripper in the forthcoming film 'Hustlers.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:02 IST

Anushka's father is her inspiration when it comes to spreading positivity

New Delhi (India), Sept 6 (ANI): Anushka Sharma, who is spreading positivity and happiness all around the internet with her recent project, shared another video on Friday, reading positive tweets that people randomly wrote.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:20 IST

Dylan Farrow slams Scarlett Johansson for supporting Woody Allen

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): Filmmaker Woody Allen's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, who levelled sexual molestation allegations against him, slammed actor Scarlett Johansson supporting the director.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:55 IST

Harry Styles turned down role in 'The Little Mermaid' for music

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Harry Styles who turned down the role of Prince Eric in 'The Little Mermaid', revealed the reason behind the decision and said that he did consider taking up the character once.

Read More
iocl