Robert Downey Jr's Instagram hacked

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American actor Robert Downey Jr's Instagram account was hacked on Friday and the star warned fans to stay alert against anything posted by that account.

The 54-year-old actor, better known as Iron Man, took to the micro-blogging site to request his fans to 'steer-clear' of his Instagram account. "I'm sorry to say my Instagram has been compromised... Please steer clear for the time being until it's sorted. Thank you all. I love you 3000," he wrote on Twitter.



As per the media reports, the Instagram page was filled with ads giving away PlayStation and Amazon gift cards and Tesla Model Xs. Not just this, the hackers also changed the bio-information of the, which featured a form to be filled out for free gifts and prizes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is reportedly preparing to return as the iconic superhero Iron Man once more. The upcoming launch of the new streaming service Disney+ will allow more Marvel stories to be told. Downey will reprise his role for a new Disney+ spinoff, reported Fox News. (ANI)

