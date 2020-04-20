Ronit Roy demonstrates how to make mask using T-shirt

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Actor Ronit Roy on Monday demonstrated how people can convert their T-shirts into a mask at home to be safe from COVID-19.

The 54-year-old TV actor took to Twitter and shared an informative video where he is seen holding a T-shirt and says, "All of you have a T-shirt in your house" and then started illustrating how to create a mask out of a T-shirt by wrapping it around his face.

He also said that one can make a mask by layering the T-shirt thrice around the face, and then tested the effectiveness of the mask by blowing fire from a lighter through the mask.

Ronit captioned the video as, "No mask? Tension nahin Leneka! Simple hai!" (No Mask, don't take tension, it is simple!) The video received more than 18k likes on the micro-blogging site.

Scores of Bollywood celebrities have stepped up to help curb the spread of coronavirus. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country stands at 17,265 including 14,175 active cases of the virus.

So far, 2,546 patients have either been cured or discharged while 543 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health on Monday. (ANI)

