Rose McGowan slams Natalie Portman's 2020 Oscars ensemble

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 12 (ANI): Natalie Portman's 2020 Oscars ensemble, a cape embroidered with the names of snubbed female directors, is apparently not the favourite of actor Rose McGowan.

McGowan in a Facebook post called the cape "the kind of protest that gets rave reviews from the mainstream media for its bravery," cited The Hollywood Reporter.

"Brave? No, not by a long shot. More like an actress acting the part of someone who cares. As so many of them do," she added.

The 46-year-old further challenged Portman to do more for female directors than wear a cape with their names on it.

"I find Portman's type of activism deeply offensive to those of us who actually do the work. I'm not writing this out of bitterness, I am writing out of disgust. I just want her and other actresses to walk the walk," she said

"What is it with actresses of your ilk? You 'A-listers' could change the world if you'd take a stand instead of being the problem. Yes, you, Natalie. You are the problem. Lip service is the problem. Fake support of other women is the problem," McGowan continued.

The cape that the 'Black Swan' actor chose for the red carpet during the 92nd Oscars had the name of the directors including, Lorene Scafaria ("Hustlers"), Lulu Wang ("The Farewell"), Greta Gerwig ("Little Women"), Marielle Heller ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"), Melina Matsoukas ("Queen & Slim") Alma Har'el ("Honey Boy"), Celine Sciamma ("Portrait of a Lady on Fire") and Mati Diop ("Atlantics"), Variety reported. (ANI)

