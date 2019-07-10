Royal baby's day out at charity Polo match

Washington D.C.[USA], July 10 (ANI): It was royal cousins' first public playdate together when Prince Williams and Harry who were joined by their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, respectively, along with their children for the King Power Royal charity Polo day.

According to People, William was joined by wife Kate and their three kids -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis --while Harry was cheered on by Meghan and their 2-month-old son Archie. The match will help raise funds and awareness for charities supported by the royal brothers.

Kate, who wore a flowing pink dress and her go-to Castaner espadrilles, held 1-year-old Louis in her arms. Later, the little one was spotted playing in the grass with his mother while George and her sister Charlotte played nearby.

Meghan, who wore an olive green ensemble, was spotted walking from the car park with little Archie in her arms. She gave him a sweet kiss on the forehead while making her way to the field.

Sometime back, Harry and Meghan just celebrated their son's christening over the weekend in an intimate ceremony attended by friends and family. (ANI)

