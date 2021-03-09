Royal family members 'upset' with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry interview

Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): The recent in-depth interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with the American talk show host Oprah Winfrey has reportedly left their family members upset.

According to Fox News, the Oprah Winfrey interview was reportedly, 'upsetting' to Kate Middleton, while brother Prince William was 'devastated' by the statements made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In the 200 minutes long chat, Meghan Markle and Pince Harry spoke about the royal palace where the Duchess addressed the difficulties in their relationships with their royal family members.

Fox News reported that a royal expert named Katie Nicholl spoke about the effect that the interview has had on Meghan's sister-in-law Kate Middleton and Prince William who are still staying at the royal palace.



According to Fox News, Meghan talked about a rumour in the chat show where she was accused of making Middleton cry around the time of her wedding to Harry, explaining that it was actually the other way around. On the other hand, Harry also revealed that he and his brother, Prince William, have been maintaining distance between themselves since the drama happened surrounding his exit from his royal duties.

"William is devastated by this interview," Nicholl claimed. "Don't forget that the Duchess of Cambridge [Middleton] is being dragged into this whole saga and William will hate that and of course, relationship between father [Prince Charles] and son is of course at an all-time low," she added.

Nicholl further explained that Middleton will find the interview 'upsetting' knowing that she had been dragged into the whole controversy, especially considering the fact that she tried hard to be a peacemaker between both the brothers.

The Duke of Sussex also said in the interview that the relationship between him and his 72-year-old father, Prince Charles had deteriorated after he exited the royal palace, revealing that at one point, Charles stopped taking his calls.

Furthermore, Nicholl said that it's unclear what the relationship between the couple and family will look like in the future, though Harry indicated in the interview that time will heal his family rifts. (ANI)

