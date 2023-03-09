Royal Family skips Princess Lilibet's christening despite invite from Meghan and Harry

Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): Meghan Markle and Prince Harry invited members of the royal family to their daughter Princess Lilibet's christening last Friday, reported People, a US-based media company.

According to a source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex extended an invite to King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but they were not in attendance.

According to a report, there were between 20-30 guests at Friday's intimate gathering, including Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, Lilibet's godfather, Tyler Perry, and an unnamed godmother.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said to People: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

After their grandfather Charles became monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth last September, Archie, 3, and Lilibet were afforded the titles of prince and princess under rules set out by King George V in 1917.



In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in January, Prince Harry spoke of his wish for his children to have a meaningful relationship with the royal family.

"I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution--so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy," Harry said.

During a virtual event for his bestselling memoir Spare last weekend, Harry talked about "feeling more and more distant" from his family in the U.K.

That widening gulf was apparent days earlier when it was revealed that Harry, and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, were being evicted from their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, England, by King Charles, 74.

The couple's spokesperson confirmed that they were "requested to vacate their residence," while Charles's brother Prince Andrew -- disgraced because of his links to convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein -- has reportedly been offered the five-bedroom residence.

The palace has not commented on the decision, and a royal source says that discussions about the reshuffle are private family matters. (ANI)

