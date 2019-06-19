Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the Royal Ascot on Tuesday (Photo/Reuters)
Royals usher in day 1 of the Ascot races in style

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 04:40 IST

Ascot [UK], Jun 19 (ANI): Top hats, plumes of feathers and flowers were the order of the day as the British Royalty enjoyed day one of the Royal Ascot here on Tuesday.
Joined by the King and Queen of the Netherlands, most of the royal family -- sans Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle -- made their way to the dearly loved races which are being held from June 18 to June 22 this year.
Along with Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen at the do. The Duke of York was also in attendance on Tuesday.
Queen Elizabeth II, who has attended every day of the gathering for the last 64 years, was seen wearing a cornflower blue coat and hat, as she sat in the leading horse-drawn carriage in the royal procession. Her arrival traditionally heralds the start of the races, as per CNN.
Blue seemed to be the colour of choice for most of the women in the British royal family, right from the Queen to the Duchess of Cambridge, who could be seen wearing shades of the colour on the first day.

Duchess Kate of Cambridge wore a dusty blue-coloured, two-piece outfit by Elie Saab and a matching hat by Philip Treacy, which was adorned with flowers. Prince William, on the other hand, looked every bit British in a three-piece suit with a top hat and an umbrella as he accompanied Kate through the royal engagements.
The Queens's eldest granddaughter, Zara Phillips Tindall was also seen at the races in a flower-patterned dress.
Both men and women have to adhere to a strict code of dressing while attending the event, which has the royal seal of approval.
"Royal Ascot is an annual event attended by The Queen, who has had an interest in horses since childhood, and Members of the Royal Family," Kensington Palace, the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted alongside a picture of Kate.
"The week has become Britain's most popular race meeting, welcoming around 300,000 visitors over five days," it added.
The Ascot Racecourse has enjoyed royal patronage ever since it was founded by Queen Anne in 1711. The summer race meeting officially became a Royal week in 1911. (ANI)

