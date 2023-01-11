RRR: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli bring Indian touch to Golden Globe red carpet

Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): It's a moment of pride for all Indians to see 'RRR' team owning the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards 2023.

Director SS Rajamouli and actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan made a stylish entry at the international gala.

Before the commencement of the awards night, the official Twitter handle of RRR posted a picture of the trio.

For the special occasion, Rajamouli opted to wear traditional Indian wear. Ram chose to wear a bandhgala suit, while Jr NTR looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

In the image, we can also spot Ram's wife Upasana Kamineni, Rajamouli's spouse Rama Rajamouli and Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi.

Ace music director M. M. Keeravani also stuck a smiling pose with 'RRR' team.

Ram, too, shared the same photogram on his Instagram handle and wrote, "THE #RRR FAMILY !On the way to the GOLDEN GLOBES @goldenglobes."

Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' has been nominated for Best Film In Foreign Language and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at this year's Golden Globe.

Ahead of the gala event, the film, which won international acclaim, was screened in a LA theatre and the response post-screening was just phenomenal.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran also starred in the film. (ANI)