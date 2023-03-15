RRR: 'Naatu Naatu' choreographer Prem Rakshit has this to say about Oscar win

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], March 15 (ANI): Prem Rakshit, choreographer of the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR', arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday after attending the prestigious 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

The choreographer received a warm welcome from fans and media personnel stationed outside the airport.

Expressing his happiness while speaking to ANI, Prem Rakshit said, "When MM Keeravaani Sir and Chandrabose Sir came out after winning the Oscar, Keeravani sir hugged me, I can't express how blessed I felt at that moment. I want to thank everyone for loving RRR and 'Naatu Naatu' so much."



Oscars 2023 was special for Indians as 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamoul's directorial 'RRR' won the Best Original Song award.

The film's lead star Jr NTR was also papped at Hyderbad airport. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which he is seen making his way out of the airport with his wife Lakshmi when a sea of fans welcomed him. Media also mobbed him and asked him about Naatu Naatu's Oscar win.

He said, "Seeing MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose accepting the Oscar was the best moment. I feel very proud of 'RRR'. I want to thank every Indian for showering love on our film. We won this award only because of the love we received from the audience globally, as well as from the film industry."

The song's music is composed by M.M. Keeravaani, while its lyrics are written by Chandrabose. Before winning the Oscar, the song had bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globe in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One for the 'Best Song' and another for 'Best Foreign Language Film.'

'RRR' also starred Ram Charan in the lead role. The film is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. (ANI)

