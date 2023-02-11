Rubina Dilaik is under the weather, shares pics of 'swollen lips and face'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Actress Rubina Dilaik is currently not in the pink of her health.

On Saturday, she took to Instagram and informed her followers that she has been under the weather. Rubina also shared pictures of her swollen face.

"fever, sore throat, infection and swollen lips, I surely look like a Duck ( without fillers).... And m frustrated and also laughing looking at myself... wtf," she captioned the post.



After learning about Rubina's ill health, fans and members of the TV industry wished her a speedy recovery.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cogj6kQIw7b/?hl=en

"Get Well Soon Dilaik..Take care," actor Vivian Dsena commented.

"Please please take care this shit is everywhere," singer Jaan Kumar Sanu wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina was last seen in the hit dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'. The actress also participated in Rohit Shetty's hit stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and became one of the finalists. Prior to it, she enjoyed great popularity by winning the 14th season of 'Bigg Boss'. (ANI)

