Rumer Willis opens up about dealing with online bullying since early age

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): American actor Rumer Wills reminded everyone that growing up in the spotlight isn't all sunshine and daisies.

The actor, who is the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, faced criticism on a daily basis throughout her childhood, simply because of being a star kid. "They said I had a huge jaw. They said I had a 'potato head'," she shared in an interview with the Huffington Post, reported E!News.

Understandably, the continuous commentary from the media and critics modeled the star's perspective of herself. She said that at a young age she "didn't really understand having value in myself yet."

"My mind went to, 'OK, so if I get skinny or if I dress the right way or present myself very hyper-sexually and dress this way, then I'll be valued,'" the 30-year-old shared. Now, the actor is redefining the way she put out herself, including on social media.

As a public figure, who receives endless attention, online and offline, she said that she feels an obligation to be transparent and honest about what she is going through, even if it is difficult.

"I think the most important thing for me is doing my best to lead by example. I still deal with insecurity and trying to figure out my own path in all of it," she explained

Rumer opened up about how she felt that her mom would be labeled "difficult" or a "diva" for the same steps her father would take and would be told "how amazing" he is.

"I need to do something about this. Not because I'm trying to cause a scandal, not because I'm trying to get attention, but so this doesn't happen to other people," she stated. (ANI)

