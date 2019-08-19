Ryan Murphy's Netflix debut 'The Politician' shows Ben Platt's unstoppable aspiration for political dominance

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): The trailer of Ryan Murphy's first Netflix show 'The Politician' starring Ben Platt is finally here and it features hallmarks of Murphy - glamour, drama and bad behaviour.

The show stars Ben Platt as Payton Hobart, a rich student who wants to be president. The series follows Hobart as he contests different elections over the course of his life right from student government to Oval Office.

Hobart will stop at nothing to get elected student body president, including introducing visibly sick Infinity Jackson played by Zoey Deutch, as his vice president for the sympathy vote.

"Your ambition frightens me," Payton's mom, essayed by Gwyneth Paltrow, tells him.

Besides Paltrow, Lange, Deutch, and Platt, the series also features Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, and Benjamin Barrett. Guest stars in the first season include Dylan McDermott, January Jones, and Bette Midler.

Payton will have to balance his own morality while outsmarting his competitors throughout the series. Will he succeed? And at what cost?

"I don't know yet if I'm a good person," Payton says.

"You don't have to be a good person, as long as you do good things," Corenswet's River responds.

'The Politician' will premiere on September 27. (ANI)