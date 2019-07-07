Sabyasachi Mukherjee
Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Sabyasachi Mukherjee apologises for calling 'overdressed' women 'wounded'

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:35 IST

New Delhi (India), July 07 (ANI): Ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee issued an apology on Sunday following the backlash he received for a post he shared on social media terming "overdressed" women as "wounded" with "dark blinding pain".
The designer, who has worked for B-town celebs like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, posted a quote on Saturday from a book 'Great Expectations'. It disappointed fans who found it in bad taste and termed the comments on women's dressing as unwarranted. Many felt that Mukherjee should not exploit the emotional situations of women to sell his products.
"If you see a woman 'overdressed', caked with makeup, armored with jewelry, it is most likely that she is wounded. Bleeding inside, silently. Holding on to her pride and dignity, shining for the world, though within her innermost being there is a dark blinding pain," read his post on Instagram.

To which one out of many followers called out by saying, "Please don't quote 19-century lines written by a writer famous for failing to understand women and treating them callously in relationships, in the 21st century. There are other ways to sell your products without passing judgments on women and their dressing sense and their emotional situations."
After receiving criticism, Mukherjee has now posted an explanatory statement, which he feels was a must to share.

"The true essence of the post was to ask people to be aware, empathetic, and not judgemental of peoples' personal clothing choices, which could be a manifestation of their internal anguish," read the statement.
The designer, who has crafted costumes for flicks like Guzaarish, Baabul, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, and Raavan, apologised to fans and followers.
"When I was creating this jewelry collection, I referred to Tagore's 'Monihara' because it talks about these issues, which are sadly more relevant today. And I, for one, have never shied away from speaking about uncomfortable truths, no matter how disruptive it might be for my personal gain. Because when power is given, social responsibility should not be shunned," read the statement.
"The mistake, however, was to use the reference as a blanket statement, as sometimes when we are passionate about an issue, we end up becoming overzealous and hence, tone deaf. My sincere apologies for that," he concluded. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:37 IST

Most incredible spirits on set: Hrithik Roshan describes 'first...

New Delhi (India), July 7 (ANI): Just days to go for Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' to hit the big screens, the actor is in full adulation of his 'class of super 30.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 16:38 IST

Bhumi Pednekar jets off to Lucknow for 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi (India), July 7 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar is working super hard these days. Just a day after wrapping up the shoot for Amar Kaushik's 'Bala', she has now jetted off to Lucknow for the shooting for her next 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 16:29 IST

Second Weekend Report: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15'...

New Delhi (India), July 7 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' has maintained a steady run at the box office as it minted Rs. 40.86 crore in the second week of its release.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 16:09 IST

Chennai: Special screening of 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' for...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 7 (ANI): On the occasion of wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni's 38th birthday on Sunday, a special screening of his biographical sports film, 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' was organised at a theatre in Chennai.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 15:17 IST

Shawn Mendes gives 'shaking' performance at Log Angeles concert...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): It wasn't the electrifying performance of Canadian singer Shawn Mendes that shook the audience at Staples Center. The viewers were stunned as they got to know that a 7.1 magnitude earthquake had hit in Ridgecrest, California.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 15:05 IST

Disney star Cameron Boyce dies at 20

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): Actor Cameron Boyce, known for his roles in Disney's 'Descendants' and its Channel show 'Jessie', passed away on Saturday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 14:43 IST

Here's who Kriti Sanon calls her 'super teacher'

New Delhi (India), July 07 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon on Sunday penned an emotional post for her mother, calling the latter her "super teacher."

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 14:05 IST

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid get cozy at British Summer Time Music Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): Singer Dua Lipa and model Anwar Hadid were spotted getting cozy with each other at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London, England, reported E! Online.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 13:59 IST

Meghan Markle's father upset over not been invited for...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle opened up about not being invited for his grandson's christening ceremony on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 13:47 IST

Taapsee Pannu set to star in Anubhav Sinha's next

New Delhi (India), July 7 (ANI): After giving a stellar performance in 'Game Over,' Taapsee Pannu has been roped in as the lead in Anubhav Sinha's untitled film which will hit theatres in March next year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 13:43 IST

Katharine McPhee tests David Foster's 'Instagram husband skills'...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): Katharine McPhee is doing everything to make her honeymoon memorable, and the actor recently teased her husband David Foster over his photography skills during their honeymoon in Italy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 13:20 IST

Meghan King Edmonds shares cute video of son after revealing he...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): After making the shocking revelation that her 13-month old son Hart has 'irreversible brain damage', TV actress Meghan King Edmonds shared sweet videos of her sharing quality time with Hart.

Read More
iocl