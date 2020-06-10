Sabyasachi's Mumbai outlet to reopen with safety measures in place

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Following relaxation in the COVID-19 lockdown, celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee on Wednesday announced the reopening of the store's Mumbai outlet, in accordance with the safety measures to prevent coronavirus spread.

Kolkata-born designer, who is famous for his vibrant and eclectic styles said the Mumbai stores will resume its operation, however, they have limited to only phone and WhatsApp video consultations for the time being.

Mukherjee who has designed signature outfits for a slew of Bollywood movies and stars, shared the information through a written statement posted on Instagram.



While giving out further details, such as phone numbers, time, and date to contact, the designer stressed that "all order pickups will remain contactless."

Earlier in March, like many other institutions, the coronavirus crisis had compelled Indian fashion couturiers, including Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and others-- Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, and Rohit Bal to temporarily shut down their stores across the country. (ANI)

