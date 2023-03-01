Sachin Tendulkar meets Bill Gates in Mumbai, fans say "two legends together"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): As Microsoft founder Bill Gates is in India, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar did not miss a chance to meet him.

On Tuesday, Sachin met Gates and had a discussion with him about his philanthropic work specially related to children's healthcare.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin shared several pictures from his meeting with Gates. In the images, Sachin and his wife Anjali are seen sharing smiles with Gates.

We are all students for life. Today was a wonderful learning opportunity to gain perspectives on philanthropy - including children’s healthcare, which our Foundation works on.



Sharing ideas is a powerful way to solve the world’s challenges.



Thanks for your insights @BillGates! pic.twitter.com/3o0wvHXelU — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 28, 2023



The master-blaster thanked Gates for sharing his insights with him.

Sachin and Gates' pictures garnered several likes and comments.

"Two legends together," a social media user commented.

"Woaah... legends in one frame," another one wrote.

The meeting was organised by the Gates and Melinda Gates Foundation, which works on a variety of social and economic issues around the world, including improving healthcare and reducing poverty.

Besides Sachin, Gates also met Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das and held discussions on wide-ranging matters."Mr. @BillGates visited RBI Mumbai today and held wide ranging discussions with Governor @DasShaktikanta," RBI tweeted.

This is Gates' first visit to India after the COVID-19 pandemic. On February 23, he expressed his happiness on coming to India.

"India gives me hope for the future. I'm excited to visit next week and see the work being done by innovators and entrepreneurs to tackle big challenges like climate change, health, and hunger," he had tweeted. (ANI)