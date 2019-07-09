A still from the trailer
A still from the trailer

'Sacred Games' season 2 to stream on August 15

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 13:57 IST

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): The wait is finally over for fans of 'Sacred Games' as the much awaited second season of the show will stream on August 15, announced Netflix on Tuesday along with a not-to-be-missed trailer of Saif Ali Khan-starrer.
The trailer introduces some new faces including Ranvir Shorey and Kalki Koechlin. While Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi, who were seen in the first season, will reprise their roles.
The trailer starts with Bunty played by Jatin Sarna getting a call from Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) asking him about his whereabouts. Gaitonde replies that he himself does not know where he is, and added that he just wants to take revenge.
The two-minute-ten-second trailer shows the no-nonsense cop Sartaj Singh, played by Saif Ali Khan, connecting dots to spot and find crime lord Gaitonde.
In the background, Gaitone can be heard saying "My life was doomed, Sardarji. Just like yours will soon be."
Next, the trailer shows an enigmatic godman played by Pankaj Tripathi, who had a brief role in the first installment.
Based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel by the same name, 'Sacred Games' received immense critical acclaim for its gripping plot and powerful performances.
The plot, in the first season, revolved around the lives of Sartaj, and crime lord Gaitonde. The show progressed as the lives of the two characters collided.
Singh was shown on a mission to uncover a terror attack in Mumbai in 25 days and to solve the mystery. All the eight hour-long episodes were directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 15:04 IST

'Mission Mangal' teaser takes off to narrate an incredible true story

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): After piquing the curiosity of fans with the poster of multi-starrer 'Mission Mangal', actor Akshay Kumar has now dropped the film's teaser.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 14:39 IST

Late Whitney Houston's 'Higher Love' hits Hot 100 chart

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Late singer Whitney Houston has made it to the Billboard Hot 100 posthumously after a gap of ten years with her track 'Higher Love' coming to no. 63.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 14:13 IST

Sarah Paulson will not play major role in 'American Horror Story: 1984'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Actress Sarah Paulson won't play a major role in 'American Horror Story: 1984', as she is starring in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series 'Ratched', reported Deadline.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:50 IST

Movie preps, shifting her house: Parineeti's jam-packed schedule

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): Continuing to give social media followers her life updates, Parineeti Chopra posted an Instagram story letting her fans know about four major things she's busy working on these days, including shifting her house.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:12 IST

Filming for '355' begins, Jessica Chastain shares video

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Actor Jessica Chastain revealed that the filming of her upcoming film '355' has officially commenced.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:01 IST

John Turturro's 'The Jesus Rolls' to release in 2020

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): 'Big Lebowski' spinoff 'The Jesus Roll' that will see John Turturro reprise the role of Jesus Quintana will hit the theatres in early 2020.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:01 IST

Kim Kardashian opens up about 'pain' she felt in Met Gala ensemble

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): American reality star Kim Kardashian who dazzled in a beaded latex Thierry Mugler dress at this year's Met Gala has now opened up about the 'pain' she felt while dressed in the ensemble.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:00 IST

Justin Bieber can't imagine life without Hailey

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): It's been quite a while since Justin Bieber married his lady love Hailey Baldwin and he already can't imagine life without her.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 11:47 IST

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello seen holding hands after shutting...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted walking hand in hand shortly after he shut down dating rumours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 11:43 IST

Samuel L. Jackson joins cast of new 'Saw' movie

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Samuel L. Jackson is all set to join the 'Saw' spinoff alongside Chris Rock.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 11:34 IST

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot-starrer 'Red Notice' to release on Netflix

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot-starrer 'Red Notice' is all set to release on Netflix. The film was earlier scheduled to be released by Universal on November 13, 2020, but the new release date hasn't been fixed yet.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 11:32 IST

Deepika Padukone gives sneak peek of cake she got high on!

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): It seems like Ranveer Singh's birthday celebrations aren't yet over! After he shared a delightful picture of wife Deepika Padukone getting 'high on cake', the latter has finally shared what they birthday boy's cake looked like!

Read More
iocl