Saiee Manjrekar's first look unveiled from Sandeep Unnikrishnan's biopic 'Major'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] April 4 (ANI): The makers of Adivi Sesh starrer Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan biopic recently unveiled the first glimpse of the leading lady Saiee Manjrekar. The teaser of the film will be unveiled on April 12.

The 35-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the photo, and wrote, "A letter MEANS something. Every word sounds simple...but is worth so much more. She met him in school. She dreamt of a life with him. She felt much more than she could write...The First Look of @saieemmanjrekar In #MajorTheFilm."

The actor added that 'Major' is not only a pan India film but "an ALL INDIAN film. And for the ALL India audiences that want to watch an amazing story inspired by the life of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan"



The poster features Saiee and Adivi in their much younger look and in school uniforms while studying in Frank Anthony Public School, Bangalore. The most captivating aspect of the poster is the hand-written letter addressed to Sandeep by his 'special friend', expressing her concern for him as he sets off to the National Defence Academy.

After impressing the audiences with her debut film 'Dabangg 3', Saiee Manjrekar embarks on yet another beginning as she marks her Telugu debut with 'Major'.

Known for his valour and courage, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan is fondly remembered for his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. However, the brave army officer had an eventful life while serving the nation.

The movie 'Major,' pays a tribute to the martyr by bringing to screen his heroics during the terrorist attacks and celebrates the spirit of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life.

'Major' stars Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, amongst others. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S movies. The movie will hit the theatres on July 2, 2021. (ANI)

