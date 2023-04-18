Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'NTR 30'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 18 (ANI): Saif Ali Khan joined Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'NTR 30' on Tuesday and began shooting. This film marks Janhvi's debut in the South industry.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adrash shared the news with followers.

The tweet read, "NTR JR - JANHVI KAPOOR - FILM: SAIF ALI KHAN STARTS SHOOT TODAY... #SaifAliKhan joins the cast of #NTR30, begins filming with #NTRJr today... Costars #JanhviKapoor... #KoratalaSiva directs... 5 April 2024 release. #JrNTR



Taran shared two pictures from the set. In one frame, Saif and NTR posed for the camera. In another, they were seen conversing.

The shoot of the film began on March 23. Ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli was present for the muhurat shot.

The film is directed by 'Janatha Garage' director Koratala Siva.

Anirudh Ravichander will be in charge of the music, R Rathnavelu will be manning the camera, Sabu Cyril will lead the art and Sreekar Prasad will be the editor of the film 'NTR-30'. For VFX, supervisor Brad Minnich of Hollywood fame has come on board.

Janhvi shared some special snaps as the movie went to floors. She was looking pretty in a green saree. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy day. The start of the most special journey #NTR30"

Saif will be next seen in an upcoming pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside Kriti Sanon and south actor Prabhas. Apart from that he also has the Hindi version of the popular Nordic drama series 'The Bridge' in his kitty. (ANI)