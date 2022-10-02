Sajid Khan to Tina Dutta, know more about 'Bigg Boss 16' contestants

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Bollywood actor Salman Khan is back on the small screen with the new season of his TV reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

The first episode of 'Bigg Boss Season 16' was premiered on Saturday, October 1.

Take a look at the 'Bigg Boss 16' Contestants list and their career profiles:

1. Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia



Actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was the leading actor in the Tv serial 'Choti Sardarni' which received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

2. Abdu Rozik



Abdu Rozik is a Tajik Singer and rapper. He is the world's smallest singer. He hails from Tajikistan and has a Youtube channel called Avlod Media which has more than 580k subscribers.

3. Priyanka Chahra Choudhary



Television actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was the leading face of Colors Tv's romantic serial 'Udariyaan'.

4. Ankit Gupta



Along with Priyanka, actor Ankit Gupta was the male lead actor of Colors Tv's much popular show 'Udariyaan'.

5. MC Stan



Pune-based Indian rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh is known for his two albums 'Insaan' and 'Tadipaar'. He also collaborated with rapper Raftaar for a video.

6. Archana Gautam



Actor and politician Archana Gautam won the title of Miss Uttar Pradesh in 2014 and Miss Bikini India in 2018. She has also worked in films like 'Haseena Parker' and 'Great Grand Masti'.

7. Gautam Singh Vig



Actor Gautam Vig is a popular television face and has worked in famous Tv serials like 'Tantra', 'Ishq Subhan Allah' and 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2'.

8. Shalin Bhanot





Actor Shalin Bhanot started his career with the MTV reality show 'Roadies' in 2004 and emerged as the winner of the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 4' with his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur. Later he was seen in 'Naagin 4'.

9. Soundarya Sharma



The dentist turned actor Soundarya Sharma was a part of a much popular web series 'Raktanchal' and Disney+ Hotstar's recently released show 'Karm Yuddh'.

10. Shiv Thakare



Actor Shiv Thakare started his career with MTVs 'Roadies Rising' and 'Antisocial'. We also won Season 2 of 'Bigg Boss Marathi'.

11. Manya Singh



Actor and model Manya Singh emerged as Femina Miss India runner-up 2020 and was also a part of a few brand commercials.

12. Sumbul Touqeer



Another Tv actor in Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer was popularly known for her portrayal in the show 'Imlie' and also appeared in the music video 'Ishq Ho Gaya'.

13. Gori Nagori



Rajasthan-based dancer Gori Nagori was featured in the song 'Le Photo Le' and has also performed with former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary.

14. Tina Dutta



Actor Tina Dutta was a popular name in Indian households and was popularly known as Ichcha from Colors Tv much popular show 'Uttaran'.

15. Sreejita De



Actor Sreejita De appeared in famous Tv serials like 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay' and 'Karam Apna Apna'. She became a famous household name when she portrayed the role of Mukta in 'Uttaran'.

16. Sajid Khan



Famous Bollywood director Sajid Khan is known for his blockbuster hit films like 'Heyy Baby', 'Housefull' and 'Housefull 2'. He was one of the celebs who was accused in the Me Too movement.

The first episode of Salman Khan's reality show started off on a Grand Scale. The show will be telecasted on Mon-Fri at 10 pm and Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm only on Colors Tv. (ANI)

