Salman Khan unveils first promo of Bigg Boss OTT

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Seems like megastar Salman Khan is back yet again to treat his fans on Eid! The actor released the promo of the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT' as a treat for fans on Wednesday.

Voot recently announced the premiere of Bigg Bos OTT and the first six weeks of this highly anticipated reality show will be accessible to fans in the palm of their hands 24X7.

Ever since the announcement, fans have been brimming with excitement and are waiting to witness the show in all its glory and with the break of its first promo featuring superstar- Salman Khan.



In the promo, the viewers can witness Salman bursting with joy as he declares the upcoming craziest, most sensational season ever.

Commenting on the upcoming all-new Bigg Boss OTT, Salman Khan said, "It's great that this season of Bigg Boss will have a digital-first with Bigg Boss OTT, 6 weeks ahead of television. The platform will see unparallel interactivity where the audience will not only get entertained but also participate, engage, give tasks, and more - It's true for the people and by the people. My advice to all contestants is to be active, entertaining, and conduct themselves well in the BB house."

Viewers will get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round-the-clock content drops, and a fully interactive 24*7 LIVE feed from the house. After the completion of the digital exclusive for almost six weeks, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of the show.

The 'janta' factor this time will be 'Over The Top' by giving the common man the uncommon powers. It will give the audience a chance to enjoy the direct and deeper engagement, connection, and indulgence in the comings and goings of the house! Overall, the show promises a unique experience with a lot of drama, entertainment, and emotions.

The new season will likely premiere in August 2021. (ANI)

