Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' rakes in over Rs 80 crores in opening weekend

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Salman Khan's latest outing 'Dabaang 3' has registered strong growth at the box office in its opening weekend despite the speculations of protests in several parts of the country affecting its business.

The action-thriller saw a heroic start after minting Rs 24.5 crores on the first day has managed to rake in Rs 80 plus crores over the weekend.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on Twitter.

#Dabangg3 - despite protests affecting its biz severely - packs Rs 80 cr+ in its *opening weekend*, primarily due to the superstardom of #SalmanKhan... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr. Total: Rs 81.15 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions, the ratings read.



'Dabangg 3' is the third film of the 'Dabangg' franchise, which stars Sonakshi Sinha opposite Salman Khan.

The movie also features veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar's debutant daughter Saiee Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan in significant roles. (ANI)

