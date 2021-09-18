Sam Asghari's ex-girlfriend reacts to his engagement with Britney Spears

Washington [US], September 18 (ANI): Pop-star Britney Spears' engagement news to her long-time beau Sam Asghari has taken social media into a frenzy and Sam's ex-girlfriend is no exception. Here's what she has to say about the two.

According to TMZ, Sam's ex Mayra Veronica had nothing but good things to say about him. She scoffed at social media haters who said Sam's in it for the money, saying he is a "sincere, sweet guy".

Mayra also said that she can relate to Britney, because when she dated Sam back in 2015 her management team was extremely controlling, warning her about Sam. She clearly did not buy what they were selling and is solidly in Sam's corner.



Mayra told TMZ that she thinks Sam is a stabilizing influence in Britney's life, given what she has been through during the course of her conservatorship battle.

Britney and Sam got engaged on September 12, just days after the 'Toxic' singer's father, Jamie, filed a petition to end the conservatorship that has ruled her life for 13 years.

The songstress deactivated her Instagram account after announcing her engagement news. A source close to her told People magazine that she "is taking a break, as many celebrities do."

"It was her decision, and nothing else should be read into it. She is in a great place, legally and personally," the source added. (ANI)

