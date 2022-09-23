Samantha Prabhu in USA for 'Citadel'

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Actor Samantha Ruth Prabu is in the US for her project 'Citadel'.

A source close to the actor informed, "Samantha has been working on getting into her character for Citadel in the US. She is following a very strict fitness and lifestyle regime there to get into the physicality of her character of the series. Over there, she is training with renowned experts working in the entertainment space for action."



'Citadel' is a spin-off to the sci-fi series Citadel. The Indian spin-off is being helmed by Raj and DK. Citadel is a big-budget sci-fi series starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, being directed by the Russo Brothers, of Avengers Endgame and The Gray Man-fame.

Samantha will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in 'Citadel'.

Apart from 'Citadel', Samantha will also be seen in 'Shaakuntalam'. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the film also stars Dev Mohan in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. (ANI)

