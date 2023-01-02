Samantha Prabhu's 'Shaakuntalam' to release on this day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): Get ready to witness the magic of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's acting in 'Shaakuntalam'.

On Monday, the makers of the film announced the release date. The film will hit the theatres on February 17, 2023.

Sharing the update, Samantha took to her official Twitter page and wrote, "Witness the #EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in theatres from Feb 17th 2023 Worldwide! Also in 3D," she wrote in the tweet."



Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, the film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar (Rudhramadevi).

'Shaakuntalam' revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Yashoda star Samantha and Dev Mohan of Sufiyum Sujatayum fame, respectively. It will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Samantha has been keeping a low profile ever since she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis.

A few months ago, Samantha revealed that she is diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called 'Myositis'.

The 35-year-old diva broke the silence on her health update via her latest social media post.She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself, sitting on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist.

She captioned the picture, "Your response to the 'Yashodha' trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front." (ANI)