Sania Mirza blasts Veena Malik after actor's advices on 'parenting, nutrition'

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): It seems like tennis player Sania Mirza is in no mood to take any advice from Pakistani actor Veena Malik.

Veena on Sunday expressed her concern over Sania's kid and called the place the tennis player with her husband and kid have allegedly visited as 'hazardous.'

"Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardous? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself?," Veena tweeted.



However, the uncalled for advice didn't really go well with Sania who came up with a stern reply to Veena's preaching and wrote, "Veena,I hav not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it's any of your or the rest of the world's business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does."

"Secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team's dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher," Sania further lashed out.



In another tweet shared a few moments later, Sania wrote, "To know when they sleep,wake up and eat .. thank you for your concern though .. means a lot."



While in a subtle tweet directed towards Veena, Sania mentioned, "Twitter cracks me up and some ppl for sure .. you guys really need other mediums of taking your frustrations out .. peace out guys it's break time."



Recently, a video featuring Sania with Pakistani cricketers at a Sheesha cafe just a night prior to the India-Pak world cup clash caught social media by storm. However, Shoaib Malik released a statement on Twitter clarifying that the video was shot on June 13.

"Having served my country for +20 years in Intl Cricket, it's sad that I have to clarify things related to my personal life. The videos are from 13th June and not 15th," he tweeted. (ANI)

