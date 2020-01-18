Sanjay Dutt all proud as his karate kid aces full-split

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Actor Sanjay Dutt's son, Shahraan aced the full-split on Friday and the actor is all proud of his 'little karate kid.'

Expressing his pride and happiness, Dutt took to Instagram on Friday and shared a picture of his 9-year-old son in the full-spit position.

Dutt explained in the picture caption that Shahraan has been spent days practising the move before acing it.



"He finally pulled off a "Full-split" after days of practice! My little Karate kid," Dutt captioned the picture.

Soon after the actor posted the picture, her wife Manyata Dutt too showered the picture with love and commented "My boy." (ANI)

