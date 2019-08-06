Courtney Kennedy Hill and Paul Michael Hill, carrying the casket along with other Kennedy family members, are seen after the funeral mass for their daughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill,
Saoirse Kennedy receives emotional funeral service from Robert F. Kennedy

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:23 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Saoirse Kennedy Hill, granddaughter of former United States Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy was buried in Massachusetts following an emotional funeral service with a eulogy from her uncle.
According to People, her funeral took place earlier on Monday at Our Lady of Victory Church, not far from the Kennedys' storied compound on Cape Cod, before she was buried at nearby Saint Francis Xavier's cemetery in Centerville.
Her uncle Robert and Tim Shriver, her mother's first cousin, both gave eulogies at her service, according to a copy of the program shared later and as reported by People.
"There were lots of tears, lots of talk about Saoirse," a source in attendance tells PEOPLE.
The program also included lyrics from pop-star Beyonce song 'XO' as well as a reworked version of the traditional Irish song 'When Irish Eyes Are Smiling.'
Saoirse's name -- which means 'freedom' in Gaelic -- was added into the song's lyrics, printed alongside a smiling picture of her.
Saoirse died at the family's Massachusetts compound on Thursday after a suspected overdose.
Her family members confirmed her death in a statement to PEOPLE, saying their hearts were "shattered" by the loss.
"Her life was filled with hope, promise, and love," the family said. "She cared deeply about friends and family, especially her mother Courtney, her father Paul, her stepmother Stephanie, and her grandmother Ethel." (ANI)

