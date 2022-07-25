Sara Ali Khan congratulates Dhanush on 'The Gray Man' success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Sara Ali Khan was left in awe of Dhanush after watching his performance in the Russo Brothers' latest film 'The Gray Man'.

Taking to Instagram, Sara wrote, "Congratulations on The Grey Man!! Loved you in it as usual @dhanushkraja. Had a blast catching up with my Vishu Babu and thoroughly missed @aanandlrai."





Alongside the note, Sara shared a picture with Dhanush. In the image, Sara is seen wearing a cut-out crop top that she paired with a mini skirt. Dhanush sported a black sweatshirt, blue denim jeans, and white sneakers. The image is from the party hosted by Ritesh Sidhwani for the Russo brothers, who are in India to promote their film The Gray Man, In the movie, Dhanush plays the role of an assassin who engages in a fight with Ryan Gosling.

Sara and Dhanush have worked together in Aanand L Rai's film 'Atrangi Re', which also starred Akshay Kumar.

In the upcoming months, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film. Apart from that she also has 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani who earlier helmed 'Bhoot Police' and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani. (ANI)

