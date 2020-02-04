Sara Ali Khan is all unicorns in new Instagram post

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Making yet another style statement, actor Sara Ali Khan is slaying the rainbow eye make-up in her recent photoshoot that she shared on her Instagram on Tuesday.

The actor who is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film 'Love Aaj Kal' looked jaw-dropping in the pictures where she is seen sporting two braids along with the sensational eye make-up.

Besides the make-up, Khan is also seen wearing matching rainbow shaded joggers adding perfect pop to her pure white top.

In one of the pictures, the 24-year-old actor is seen holding a multimedia speaker which could be seen as a promotion of her new song 'Haan Mai Galat' which she also used as a hashtag in the caption of the post.



Further expressing her everlasting love for unicorns, Khan captioned the post with unicorn and rainbow emojis and wrote, "Unicorn Tears Own it- no fears," and accompanied it with the hashtags #HaanMainGalat and #LoveAajKal.

On the work front, the 'Kedarnath' actor will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' which will hit the theatres on February 14.

Alternatively, Khan will be sharing screen space with actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in director Aanand L. Rai's next 'Atrangi Re' which is scheduled for 2021 Valentine's day release. (ANI)

