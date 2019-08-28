Sarah Hyland and Emily V. Gordon
Sarah Hyland and Emily V. Gordon

Sarah Hyland, Emily V Gordon team up for new show

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:16 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): American actor Sarah Hyland and writer Emily V. Gordon are joining hands for a new show.
Hyland, who played the role of Haley Dunphy for 11 seasons in the popular American sitcom 'Modern Family', has signed the new project. She is all set to star in an upcoming comedy, currently going by 'The Untitled Sarah Hyland + Emily Gordon' Project, reported E! News.
The actor will also serve as an executive producer for the show alongside V. Gordon. The upcoming show, which has a put-pilot order, is inspired by both Hyland and Gordon's real-life experiences.
Gordon is also serving as the writer for the project. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are on board as executive producers, alongside Adam Londy.
Unlike 'Modern Family', the show is being developed as a multi-camera comedy. Hyland will begin production for the project when 'Modern Family' wraps up making the 11th and final season in early 2020.
According to E! News, the series could tackle health issues. Hyland has been vocal about her health struggles in the past and Gordon penned 'The Big Sick', which is based on her battle with a near-deadly infection and love story with actor and husband Kumail Nanjiani.
Gordon has a number of projects in development currently, and is co-creator, executive producer and writer on Apple's upcoming anthology series 'Little America'. Meanwhile, Hyland has a romantic comedy in the pipeline - 'The Wedding Year', helmed by 'Legally Blonde' director Robert Luketic. (ANI)

